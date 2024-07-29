Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.