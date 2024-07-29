eXp World (EXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at $529,549,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 294,783 shares of company stock worth $3,674,740 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

