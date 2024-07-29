Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $125.87 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

