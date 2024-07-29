Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Shares of EXPO opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

