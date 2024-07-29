Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75.83 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $75.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00040944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

