Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:FTN opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07. The company has a market cap of C$400.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.

About Financial 15 Split

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.