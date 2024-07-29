Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Financial 15 Split Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:FTN opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07. The company has a market cap of C$400.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.
About Financial 15 Split
