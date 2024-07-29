First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Community

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.