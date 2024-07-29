First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

