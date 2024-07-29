First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

First Foundation stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

