First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.10 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

