First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INBK. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $39.10 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

