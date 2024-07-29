Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FSBC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
