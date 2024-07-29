Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FLS opened at $50.69 on Monday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

