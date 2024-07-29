Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $522.00

Shares of Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 521.80 ($6.75), with a volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.67).

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foresight Group

Foresight Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Foresight Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.