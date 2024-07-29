Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

