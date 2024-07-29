Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

About Four Leaf Acquisition

FORL stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

