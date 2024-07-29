Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $117.94 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

