FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $225.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

