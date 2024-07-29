Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $89,762,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

