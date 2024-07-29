Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 54.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 263,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $262.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,242 shares of company stock worth $82,157,371. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

