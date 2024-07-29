Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,109,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Further Reading

