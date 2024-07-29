Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 347.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $928.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

