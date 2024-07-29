Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Bel Fuse worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $6,041,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

