Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,461 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgio were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Edgio by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Edgio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

