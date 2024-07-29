Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after buying an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after buying an additional 393,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

