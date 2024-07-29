Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $116.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

