Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 616.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,638 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Terran Orbital stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

