Gabelli Funds LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.