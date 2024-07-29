Gabelli Funds LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BARK by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $53,460.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,288.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

