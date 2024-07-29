Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %

GXO opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.