Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 37,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arko worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Up 2.5 %

ARKO stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

