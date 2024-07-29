Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $177.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

