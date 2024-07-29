Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.3 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

