Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 178.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 120,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on IMAX. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.
IMAX Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.09 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
