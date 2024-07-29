Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Super Group by 482.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Super Group by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Super Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

SGHC stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.56 million for the quarter. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

