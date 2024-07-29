Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $256,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $263,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $328.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.