Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

TGT stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

