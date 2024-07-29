Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,000 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Weatherford International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

