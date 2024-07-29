Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,182,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.