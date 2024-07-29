Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $230,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 40,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 31,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 56,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,078.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,033.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $723.56 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.95.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

