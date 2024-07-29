GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDI. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE GDI opened at C$35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

