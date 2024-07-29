GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 1.3 %

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.