GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GE HealthCare Technologies is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.35 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.09.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

