GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

