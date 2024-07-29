General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $290.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,069 shares of company stock worth $16,295,101 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.