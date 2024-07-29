Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

