Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

