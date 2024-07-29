Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $19.28 on Monday. Getinge AB has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

