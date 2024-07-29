Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.570-4.820 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

ROCK stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

