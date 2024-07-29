Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

